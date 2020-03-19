Philadelphia Eagles Land Cornerback Darius Slay From The Detriot Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles have been silent thus far in free agency . We spoke to soon, this morning our birds made a hug splash by acquiring Cornerback Darius Slay from the Detriot Lions for a third-round pick & a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This move follows up after the Eagles let veteran leader Malcolm Jenkins walk and resign Jalen Mills to move him to the Safety position. Slay is exactly what the Eagles secondary have been lacking since getting rid of Asante Samuel in 2012.

The next plan of action the fans want is to lock in All-Pro Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox to a long term deal. After we do that we will be a force to be recon with, on defense… On the other side of the ball we have a bit more polishing to do.

