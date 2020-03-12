Founder Of FUBU Daymond John Believes He Is Next To Get The Coronavirus [Video]

Daymond John, founder of FUBU has a new book he’s been promoting called “Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome” . Try saying that 5 times fast!

The cereal entrepreneur stopped by Philly to talk to K. Foxx in the middle of his press run. During the conversation he is asked what are some safety precautions he’s been taking to prevent himself from getting the deadly virus. John’s believes that he will get Coronavirus and in fact, everyone at some point will get it.

Hmm… I hope your wrong Daymond, nobody got time for that.

