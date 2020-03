Bobby V. is in Philly but is NOT playing with ya’ll with this Coronavirus going around. Valentino sits down with a conversation with our very own K. Foxx talking about him touring, new music & Coronavirus? Random think to talk to Bobby Valentino about right? Not. At . ALL!

Bobby is appeared to be wearing gloves during his interview and explains to K. Foxx on his reasoning. Valentino has been touring around and does not want to take any chances catching this deadly virus.

Watch the full conversation below!

