Golden State Warriors Will Be The First Team To Play Without Fans Due To Coronavirus

The city of San Francisco is banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, including that of Warriors games in accordance to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced.
Marc Stein of the New York Times followed up Breed’s statement with an update from league sources close to the team.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski echoed Stein and added that the Warriors are prepping to play their “foreseeable home games” without fans in light of the news.
