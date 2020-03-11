Happy Birthday, Terrance Howard! Remember When Beyonce Gave Him A Lapdance? [Video]

The swiss army knife, Terrance Howard is celebrating his 51st birthday! Howard has made an appearance on many peoples tv screen for a handful of movies. The one appearance people might not remember is when Terrance found himself on stage with Beyonce and Destiny’s Child.

It was in a middle of the performance Destiny’s Child went out in the crowd and everyone grabbed a dance partner. Luckily, Terrance Howard got an invite to be one of the gentlemen picked. By who you may ask? Yes, by the queen herself, Beyonce.

The rest was history, check out the rare clip of Terrance Howard getting serenaded by Beyonce on stage while her crew performed “Cater 2 U”

