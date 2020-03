Come join K.Foxx during her live broadcast at Metro by T-Mobile March 14th and see yourself why Metro by T-Mobile is the number one brand in prepaid! K.Foxx will be giving away Janet Jackson tickets to her concert July 9th at the Wells Fargo Center and Lauryn Hill tickets for this Friday March 14th at the Tower Theatre.

Address for the live broadcast: 5005 N Crescent Blvd , Pennsauken , NJ 08110.

