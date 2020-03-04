Uh Oh: Did Philly Just Get Their First Coronavirus Case?

The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affections is stocking up on surgical masks as we speak.

Reports are developing on one possible patient that is under investigation of having the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Health Department has stated that people that have recently visited China are at risk. At this very moment their has not been a official word if this patient has been diagnosed with this deadly virus.

Health officials have told the Philadelphia Health Department they are expected to release more on this Philly resident after the evaluations are finished. In the mean time, make sure you are exercising safe procedures on how to protect yourself from catching the virus.

