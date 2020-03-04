Kings And Queens Liberian Cuisine Is Bringing The Taste Of Africa To Philly!

Owner of Kings & Queens, Sahmed has took Philadelphia by storm.

The Liberian dishes have brought a little piece of Africa into our city of brotherly love.

Sahmed & the good people at Kings and Queens Cuisine stopped by RNBPhilly to give our very own MinaSayWhat a taste.

During their visit they also gave a breakdown on what the inspiration behind the food was.

Sahmed tells us on how he has been giving the taste of Africa to Philly during BBQ’s without anyone realizing it!

Watch the full taste test & interview below.

