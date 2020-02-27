At St Jude children research hospital no family ever receives a bill for treatment,travel,housing or food. This is all made possible by the generous donations of caring people. On Thursday March 5th 2020, 100.3 WRNB will be hosting an all day Radiothon from 6am-7pm. We are looking for volunteers to help answer phones to collect donations that day. If you would like to donate your time click here to become a volunteer.

St. Jude Volunteer Link: https://volunteer.stjude.org/custom/515/#/opp_details/3018

Philadelphia: Become A St. Jude Volunteer For March 5th was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Weso

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: