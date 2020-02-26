Olive Garden to Help Celebrate Leap Year Birthdays With Discounts and Freebies!

February in 2020 will end after the 29th, which is known as Leap Day. That comes only once every four years.

For roughly 205,000 Americans, it is also a rare day that in which they do not see their birthday (Feb. 29) until Leap Day takes place. Otherwise, their birthdays would usually come, in the other three years, either on Feb. 28 or Mar. 1.

Luckily, one restaurant wants to help those who were born on that rare, special day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

That’s why Olive Garden wants to give people born on Leap Days four free desserts to celebrate their birthday this year and the three birthdays that never came over the last three years. “Leaplings,” as the restaurant calls them, can get four free Dolicinis.

The Olive Garden is also offering take-home pasta entrees for only $2.29 each.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of John Greim and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bruce Gifford and Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Her Unicorn Powers 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Her Unicorn Powers 1. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 72ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. ERYKAH BADU AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. ERYKAH BADU AT 8TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2017 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. ERYKAH BADU AT THE BET SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. ERYKAH BADU AT THE "WHAT MEN WANT" PREMIERE, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. ERYKAH BADU AT OYAFESTIVALEN, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Her Unicorn Powers Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Her Unicorn Powers [caption id="attachment_3074540" align="alignnone" width="715"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] I’m not sure I’ve met anyone who hasn’t been hypnotized by Erykah Badu’s alluring personality. She stepped on the scene 26 years ago with a neo soul vibe that captivated black folks and she’s had us hooked ever since. Although Badu hasn’t released an album in recent years, she’s kept us under her spell with her eccentric style, hilarious sense of humor, and jovial spirit. If you think Badu’s spell isn’t strong, ask any of her ex lovers. Common once told People Magazine that it was hard to eat after their break up. He referred to it as a love, “where you’re just open and floating.” That Badu spell is strong, homie. To put things deeper into perspective, she just sold out of an incense she developed that smells like her vagina. Sold out. You can now walk into someone’s home and smell Erykah Badu’s lady parts. She is the unicorn we didn’t know we needed. Today (2/26) Badu turns 49. She is proof that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Her youthful spirit is light as a feather and she continues to encourage us all to live our most authentic selves, unapologetically. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Erykah Badu showed off her unicorn vibes.

Olive Garden to Help Celebrate Leap Year Birthdays With Discounts and Freebies! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com