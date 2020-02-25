There are some conversations you have around certain people and then there are conversations you need to have with people. Zaya Wade has caused a wide number of opinions being cast in regards to her sexuality and her coming out to her parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and loudest of all happened to be Boosie, or rather, the ones that got the loudest reaction on social media.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming Out As Trans: “Don’t F*cking Cut His Dick Off!”

Good Morning H-Town decided that the best course of action regarding this topic? Actually speaking to those in the community who deal with the pressures and stigma of living their truth. We asked panelists and activists Mia Michelle, Deandre Moore, Diamond Stylz and Nishia Jackson joined the crew inside the Houston BMW Studios to not only speak to trans and LGBTQ issues in the black community but also their thoughts on Boosie, why bashing things we don’t accept is taught, how often the rhetoric shared on different platforms leads to violence, solidarity and more.

RELATED: 10 Poppin’ Pics Of Zaya Wade Living Her Best Life

RELATED: Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By Her New Name, Zaya

LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About Zaya Wade, Trans Rights & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com