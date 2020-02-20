KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All Of Its Locations

After watching Popeyes and Chick-fil-A go after each other as to who has the best crispy chicken sandwiches on the sidelines, Kentucky Fried Chicken is now entering the sandwich war, but in an unusual way.

It will soon offer a sweeter version through a fried chicken and donut sandwich – where the chicken is “between two glazed donuts.”

The sandwich will appear at restaurants beginning Feb. 24 and will be available through March 16th, or while supplies last, according to KFC. “Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer at KFC U.S. Zahumensky says the donuts will be glazed-to-order.

Customers have multiple options that will include either the sandwich, either chicken on the bone or boneless tenders with a donut, or adding a donut to any meal.

Price for those options will start at $5.49!

