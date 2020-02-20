There are some things that sound completely normal to you, that today’s kids would not come close to understanding. Remember how excited you were to be able to get 12 CDs for one penny? They know nothing about that. They also have no idea what 1-800-Collect it. If you really want to confuse them tell them to *69 someone! Wow how times have changed.

D.L.’s Top 10 Things You Once Said That Would Make No Sense To Today’s Kids was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris , WRNB Philly

