Tierra Whack Surprises Philadelphia School With $10k Music Grant

Tierra Whack is putting music back into her community one Public school at a time!

The Philadelphia native changed the game in 2018 with the release of Whack World and is now using music to give other children where she is from the same opportunity.

Early Thursday morning, Whack popped up to Samuel Fels High School to surprise students and faculty with $10k for their music program.

“I’m really excited. Growing up in Philly, I went to a music school and we didn’t always have proper funding so for me to be able to do this with Vans is amazing,” said Whack.

The 24-year-old rapper is doing this as part of the Vans “Give a Band!” program, where she plans to surprise five Philadelphia School District high schools with grants of up to $10,000 each.

The Whack World rapper received much of her education from The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush before moving to Atlanta.

Check out the video of Tierra Whack surprising student from Fels High School below.

