Remembering An Icon: 5 Things You Didn’t know About Ja’net Dubois

The world stood still yesterday when news broke that Actress Ja’net Dubois died at the age of 74. Most known for her iconic role on Good Times as Wilona, Dubois assumed the role as everyone’s universal Auntie. The actress was found dead at her home in Glendale, California by family. Here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about the late great Ja’net Dubois.

1. The Actress was A Great Singer

Dubois was not only a great actress, but the woman also could sang! Dubois originally sang the Good Times theme song before it was redone by Jim Gilstrap and Motown singer Blinky Williams. Dubois later went on to do a gospel album in 2007.

2. She and Janet Jackson Were Very Good Friends

Many people know Dubois for her iconic role as Janet Jackson’s motherly figure in the hit sitcom, Good Times. However, their relationship went beyond the cameras years after the show ended. In 200, Dubois appeared as the singer’s mother in her music video for the song, ‘Control.’

3. Dubois Invested Her Time Into Giving Back to Children In her Community

Growing up in Long Island, New York, the actress fell in love with the arts at a very young age. In hopes of helping young people fulfill their dreams, Dubois created and ran the Ja’net Dubois Academy of Theatre and Science in the 80s.

4. She’s an Emmy Awards Winner

Duboise received many accolades in her life. The actress received two Emmy awards for her role as Mrs. Avery on the prime-time claymation hit The PJs.

5. Dubois Made Great Strides in History

The actress was a force to be reckoned with very early on in her career. Dubois was the first African American female as a regular cast member on a daytime series in her role as Loretta Allen in the soap opera, Love of Life.