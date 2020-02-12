Two Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape and Kidnapping

According to Franklin County municipal court records, two Ohio State football players have been charged with rape and kidnapping,
Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, are currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail for alleged incidents that took place February 4
According to reports from 10TV.com, the victim initially began having consensual sex with Riep but decided she did not want to continue. The victim told police that Jahsen Wint entered the room and Riep asked the victim if Wint could join. At that point, the victim stated to police that Riep grabbed her by the neck, forcing her to have sex. She also said that Riep pinned her in place while Wint forced oral sex on her.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to court documents obtained by 10TV, after both parties ended they forced the victim to give her name and say the sex was consensual on a video recording. She also told police that the suspects forced her to take a shower before Riep drove her back to her residence.
Wint is a redshirt junior safety for the Ohio State University football team and Riep is a junior cornerback.
“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson tells 10TV. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”
Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL
Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL
1. Archie GriffinSource:Getty 1 of 17
2. Terrelle Pryor2 of 17
3. Ted Ginn, Jr.3 of 17
4. Roy Hall4 of 17
5. Doug Worthington5 of 17
6. Ryan Shazier6 of 17
7. Dan WilkinsonSource:Getty 7 of 17
8. Joey Bosa8 of 17
9. Ezekiel Elliott9 of 17
10. Braxton Miller10 of 17
11. Nick Bosa11 of 17
12. Eddie George12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14. Terry GlennSource:Getty 14 of 17
15. Orlando Pace15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17. Mike DossSource:Getty 17 of 17
The Latest:
- Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s A Scent For That
- Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs Don’t Make No Right”
- Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
- Jazzy Report: Bye Bye Fitness Tests
- DL’s Top 10 Worst Ways To Lose Weight
- Jussie Smollett Indicted for Lying to Officers
- Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father Takes Her To Another Stylist
- Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line Is Being Accused Of THIS
- Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send Emails To Have Tamar Braxton FIRED From ‘The Real’ [Video]
- Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A Secret Ceremony [PHOTOS]
Two Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape and Kidnapping was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com