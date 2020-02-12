Unpacked2020: Samsung Saves The Best For Last With Its New Series of Galaxy S20 Smartphones

Like they always do, Samsung saved the best for last during its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Tuesday morning (Feb.11). After formally introducing us to its new foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung had one more ace up its sleeve, the Galaxy S20.

The next Galaxy phone has arrived, and based on what we saw and got to experience will give the iPhone 11 and Pro Max some serious competition. The S20 comes in three different models, a base S20 model ($999.99), the S20+ ($1,199.99) and S20 Ultra ($1,399.99). Each model will take full advantage of 5G, and according to Samsung, will change how “we capture and experience our world.”

So what’s new? Well, let’s start with the cameras on each device.

The S20 (pictured above) sports a Triple Camera system that features an Ultra-Wide: 12MP, 120 ˚, F2.2, Wide-angle: 12MP, 79 ˚, F1.8, and Telephoto: 64 MP, 76 ˚, F2.0. The S20+ has a Quad Camera system that ports over the same camera’s as the S20 but adds a fourth lens for Depth Vision. The front-facing camera has been moved from the right side of the phone like on Galaxy S10 and S10+. It has now been placed in the middle copying the Galaxy Note 10. Both the S20 and S20+ have the same 10MP, 80 ˚, F2.2 camera.

The big boy, aka the S20 Ultra, is in a class all by itself in the camera department. Like the S20+, it also has an Ultra-Wide: 12MP, 120 ˚, but that’s where similarities stop. It’s wide-angle camera bumps up to 108MP. The S20 Ultra’s Telephoto lens also sees a slight boost: 48MP, 24 ˚, F3.5. Its selfie camera is upgraded to a 40MP, 80 ˚F2.2. All three phones feature a new feature called Space Zoom, but the S20 Ultra boasts a Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X and Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X. You can peep how it works in the video we recorded during the event.

Samsung is also using much larger camera sensors for its most significant upgrade since the Galaxy S7 jumping from 64 megapixels to an astounding 108 megapixels. You can look forward to much clearer and sharper photos and better shots in low light situations.

Another neat trick that shows off how AI (artificial intelligence) helps take S20’s camera to another level with the new Single Take mode. Basically, when you capture a photo using the method, it will give several different options like videos, cropped, ultra-wide, live focus, and color options for you to choose from.

The S20 will also be ushering in 8K video recording with improved Super Steady with anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

As far as the displays, Samsung made sure all three models of the S20 have the same quality coming with 120Hz display support are HDR10+ certified plus Dynamic AMOLED 2X. So basically, that means the Android operating system, games, movies, and your videos will run quite smoothly. The only difference is the size of each screen, as you can tell by the picture above.

As far as battery life, the S20 has a 4,000mAh, S20+ 4,500mAh battery, and the S20 Ultra with a massive 5,000mAh battery. All promise all-day battery life and fast charging, whether plugged in on or wireless. Memory was never an issue with Samsung’s phones, and that trend continues with the new phones. Both the S20 and S20+ come with 12GB RAM while the S20 Ultra can come in a 12GB/16GB RAM option.

As far as internal memory, the S20 comes with 128GB while the S20+ and S20 Ultra with either 128GB/512GB internal storage with all three models offering an expandable boost up to 1TB.

Some other goodies announced during the Samsung event, the new Galaxy Buds+, Samsung’s partnership with Netflix that gives Galaxy owners exclusive bonus content from their favorite shows. Galaxy owners will also gain access to YouTube Premium and can enjoy using Google’s video chat tool, Google Duo, which is now built-in the S20’s phone apps.

There was some big news for gamers as well, Samsung announced a partnership with Xbox and will be bringing to Forza Street to the S20 exclusively. A huge step for Microsoft’s ambitions in cloud gaming as well.

The S20 arrives March 6, 2020, and will be widely available in these colors:

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra begin February 21, 2020, at 12:01 am ET.

—

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

#Unpacked2020: Samsung Saves The Best For Last With Its New Series of Galaxy S20 Smartphones was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: