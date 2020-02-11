Journalists & Hollywood Stars Show Support For Gayle King With #IStandWithGayle Hashtag

Snoop Dogg probably didn’t think he would have a former US National Security Advisor, Hollywood actors, and journalists on his ass when he came for Gayle King, but now we are here.

Gayle King came under attack from the likes of Snoop, 50 Cent, and Ari Lennox — who took a break from social media — following a clip from Gayle’s CBS This Morning interview with WNBA legend and champion Lisa Leslie. In the viral moment, King asked Leslie, who was a good friend of Bryant about his 2003 rape case (which he settled) fans immediately lost jumped on Gayle.

Most notably, Snoop’s defense of Bryant is what has garnered the most attention due to what many assumed were threats and his insults of the decorated journalist. He would later “clarify” in another video that he was not threatening King at all, but Snoop did double-down on the fact he believed she was disrespectful by asking Leslie about Kobe’s rape case. He even decided to throw in a “free Bill Cosby” for good measure, which spawned social media responses from the disgraced jailed actor.

You’re definitely doing something wrong if a convicted rapist is siding with you.

Oprah led the charge coming to the defense of her best friend, revealing that King walks around with security due to the death threats she has received. Now Hollywood actors and journalists are coming to the defense of King, who they feel is being unfairly criticized on social media and now are countering the hate with the #IStandWithGayle hashtag.

Names like Erika Alexander (actress), Karine Jean-Pierre (MSNBC/NBC Political Analyst), Kathy Griffin (comedian/actress), Lisa Armstrong, Tiffany Cross, Cory Booker and more have all come to the defense of King.

It does NOT honor #Kobe’s legacy to impugn & degrade Black women. It’s so hurtful to ride so hard for Black men and see how many “liked” and/or echoed @snoopdogg’s words calling #GayleKing expletives & threatening her. Equally disturbing were the echoes from some of my sisters.💔 pic.twitter.com/ukUcLWXBby — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) February 10, 2020

Reminded of this Malcolm X quote: “The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman." #IStandWithGayle https://t.co/xThkhAaw49 — Lisa Armstrong (@LisaArmstrong) February 10, 2020

We see no issue with being upset about the questions Gayle asked about the rape case, but we definitely are not here for misogynist attacks on her. You can be critical without being offensive, and not defending rapists in the process, it’s not hard.

