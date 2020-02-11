CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Susan Rice Has Some Words for Snoop Dogg in Response to Gayle King Threat

Susan Rice - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The war between Snoop Dogg and Gayle King has gotten more interesting.

Snoop took to Instagram to go after King for her insensitive interview with WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie, especially when asking about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his sexual assault accusation back in 2003.

His video is now gone, but when it was up, he did address the ‘CBS This Morning’ host by saying “back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

From EURweb:

Now, former President Obama’s (former) National Security adviser, Susan Rice, is coming for Snoop Dogg, warning him to watch his words as far as Gayle King is concerned.

Snoop has since walked back on his threat against King.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Video and Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

Black Twitter Had A Switch Ready For Azriel Clary After Her Disrespectful Attitude Toward Gayle King

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Had A Switch Ready For Azriel Clary After Her Disrespectful Attitude Toward Gayle King

Continue reading Black Twitter Had A Switch Ready For Azriel Clary After Her Disrespectful Attitude Toward Gayle King

Black Twitter Had A Switch Ready For Azriel Clary After Her Disrespectful Attitude Toward Gayle King

[caption id="attachment_3024230" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty[/caption] Gayle King is being praised across the board for her poise during this whole R. Kelly media circus. The respected journalist also sat down with Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage, Kelly’s two live-in girlfriends who claim they aren’t brainwashed are staying him by their own will. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQyhOryuTuQ Azriel was extremely combative and disrespectful while Gayle questioned her about her relationship with Kelly. At one point she refused to answer personal questions despite agreeing to do the interview in the first place. According to Azriel, her parents are trying to extort money from Kelly and threatened to leak sexual footage and photos of her if he didn’t pay up. Black Twitter didn’t take kindly to Azriel’s disrespect and read her for filth.

Susan Rice Has Some Words for Snoop Dogg in Response to Gayle King Threat  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close