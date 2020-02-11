Susan Rice Has Some Words for Snoop Dogg in Response to Gayle King Threat

The war between Snoop Dogg and Gayle King has gotten more interesting.

Snoop took to Instagram to go after King for her insensitive interview with WNBA superstar Lisa Leslie, especially when asking about late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his sexual assault accusation back in 2003.

His video is now gone, but when it was up, he did address the ‘CBS This Morning’ host by saying “back off, bitch, before we come get you.”

From EURweb:

Now, former President Obama’s (former) National Security adviser, Susan Rice, is coming for Snoop Dogg, warning him to watch his words as far as Gayle King is concerned.

Snoop has since walked back on his threat against King.

