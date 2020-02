A number of cities in the United States have “toxic forever chemicals” in their drinking water, studies show. These chemicals have become a larger concern over the past decade because of cancer and lower fertility rates. New Orleans, Philadelphia and Miami, are all cities whose water contains these chemicals. D.L. feels like this may be a case of environmental racism.

Jazzy Report: ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Drinking Water was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: