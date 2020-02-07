Snoop Dogg On The Rickey Smiley Show Talking About Gayle King & Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram page to express his displeasure with Gayle King. In case you didn’t see it, watch below as Gayle King interviews former WNBA player and good friend of Kobe Bryant, Lisa Leslie.

Snoop took to his Instagram to let Gayle King know he wasn’t havin’ it. If you are at work or around young kids, put your headphones on to listen. Watch below

After people started “canceling” Gayle King, she took to her IGTV to say that people didn’t see the entire interview and that they just saw a snippet. Watch below

On Friday morning Snoop Dogg called in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Check it out below

