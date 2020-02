A memorial service for Kobe Bryant and the eight victims involved in the helicopter crash is tentatively set for February 24th. The date is symbolic–2/24. Two was Gianna’s number and 24 was Kobe’s number. The venue for the memorial service will be the Staples Center. There has been no formal announcement about the memorial service, time or tickets announced. The Staples Center holds 20,000 people for non-sport events.

Via CNN

