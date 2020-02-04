CLOSE
Wendy Williams Slams Beyonce and Jay Z for Sitting During The National Anthem

Beyonce and Jay Z have been getting a lot of press for not standing during Demi Lovato’s performance of the National Anthem during Sunday’s Big Game.

While the responses have been split with people either supporting or booing them, one very well-known figure has decided to give her two cents in this “hot topic.”

That’s right…we’re talking about Wendy Williams!

The talk show diva was not a fan of Bey and Jay’s decision to sit during the performance, and made it known early on her show.

From EURweb:

While showing off her new Adidas x IVY PARK maroon dress, the host went in on the couple Monday, saying they should’ve stood for the anthem with the majority of the Miami crowd.

She even threw out that tired and true white nationalist line, “If you don’t like our country, then…”

Her audience didn’t react much afterwards.

If you want to see what all she had to say, fast forward to the video below at 5:53:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Lars Niki and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin Mazur and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of The Wendy Williams Show, YouTube, and EURweb

Wendy Williams Slams Beyonce and Jay Z for Sitting During The National Anthem  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

