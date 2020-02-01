Ludacris Blesses A High School With Brand New Music Equipment

It’s been a hot minute since Ludacris’ been the talk of the town, but his latest tune isn’t for the Billboard charts, but for the school board in South Florida.

This past Wednesday the “Roll Out” rapper stopped by the Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School for a surprise visit and much to the delight of it’s student body, blessed the school with $75,000 worth of new music equipment! Props!

According to NBC Philadelphia the 42-year-old artist/actor partnered with Stubhub to make the donation to the high school and explained why he decided to make the move.

“I understand the importance of music education,” Ludacris said. “It’s very important to me.”

The school’s band director, Kevin Segura, told NBC why the donation was so important to his students and how he hopes it helps them going forward.

“We have instruments being held together with tape, they don’t move, they’re banged up,” said Kevin Segura, the school’s band director. “So these instruments are going to improve our sound and going to motivate kids to want to do band so hopefully I can build up this program to what it once was back in the day.”

Props to Luda for looking out for the kids. We need more of this from our favorite rappers.

