CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Goes After Oprah for Not Addressing MSNBC’s “N-Word” Anchor

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear&apos; tour

Source: WENN.com / WENN

50 Cent really does not like Oprah Winfrey at all, and seems to have it in for the talk show host-turned-mogul.

After calling her out on that Russell Simmons documentary she later pulled out of, 50 once again took Oprah to task.  This time, it was regarding MSNBC anchor Alison Morris, who is accused of using the “n-word” when reporting on NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

When it came to the Big “O,” 50 didn’t hold back, according to EURweb:

“This is the woman who said that about kobe in my last post🤦‍♂️where the fuck is @oprah when this kind a s##t happens? i know me too is the movement but what the f##k,” 50 Cent posted after watching the clip.

50 feels that Oprah should not be silent when it comes to issues the ones involving Morris.  Her failure to respond is upsetting to the Hip-Hop star and television producer.

As for Morris, there has now been a petition on Change.org calling for her to lose her television job.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Presley Ann and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

9 photos Launch gallery

The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

Continue reading The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

[caption id="attachment_814698" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jordi Vidal / Getty[/caption] Back in May, Fofty AKA 50 Cent tapped the pockets of Jackie Long over a $250,000 loan that the Games People Play actor reportedly settled. Apparently, Fofty says more money is owed and used his favored vehicle of Instagram to put the press on Long. In a photo caption featuring Long and Angel Brinks, making note that Brinks has a new series coming on WE TV. “@jackielong Bum ass done hit the jackpot.@angelbrinks getting that TV money on wetv tomorrow at 10pm EST.so now I feel like they owe me, have it by Monday,” read the caption. Because pettiness is Fif’s way, he screenshotted Long’s response to the post and doesn’t seem like he’s about to let up on getting whatever money he feels he’s owed anytime soon. “[E]verybody calling Jackie again, saying just give him the money fool. The sh*t only gonna get worst,” read the caption for the followup post. It certainly did go from bad to worst after Fif posted an image of himself in front of Brinks’ store threatening to steal dresses off the rack to settle the debt. “I’m in front of ya girl spot right now you lucky its closed. I was gonna take dresses out this motherf*cker for my lady friends,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. The legend of Fofty lives on once again and the reaction on Twitter has been growing slowly. However, some think this is just another elaborate troll job from the G-Unit mogul. Check out the posts and some of the responses online below. — Photo: Getty

50 Cent Goes After Oprah for Not Addressing MSNBC’s “N-Word” Anchor  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close