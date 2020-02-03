The Hot Spot: Pastor Troy Takes A Shot At Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit & The LGBTQ Community 

Pastor Troy had a lot to say about Lil Nas X’s cowboy outfit at this year’s Grammys. He called out LGBTQ men in the same rant before deleting his posts, but by that time, the damage was already done. Lil Nas X caught wind and simply responded “I looked good in that photo.” Listen to Da Brat break down this story and other trending hip hop news up top and see reactions to Pastor Troy’s comments below!

Pastor Troy posts picture of Lil Nas X wearing a pink outfit, says people are trying to take masculinity away from Black men: "Guess I won’t be winning a Grammy… If this what I gotta wear."https://t.co/N8fIvp6bOA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 29, 2020

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Pastor Troy acting like the forefathers of rap didn’t dress like this pic.twitter.com/Bx4zFZRlni — C. Lizz (@ChaniThaHippie) January 29, 2020

So us gay men are the problem, but y’all can create fatherless homes, INTENTIONALLY disrespect black women along with promoting drugs and more toxic masculinity ALL DAY . Who’s really pushing the agenda here? #PastorTroy pic.twitter.com/BmztNb1zhv — Lu. (@getwithlu) January 29, 2020

I love #PastorTroy God knows I do, but I’m so tired of people who keep saying the world wants their children to be gay. I got over this way of thinking 2 years ago. I’m not God and I can’t judge. I can only love… — Meh (@___here____) January 30, 2020

