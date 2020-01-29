Celebrating All Celebrity #GirlDads Sparked By Viral Video

Kobe Bryant’s affection for his daughters was apparent but one story shared by ESPN by reporter, Elle Duncan inspired a viral trending video agains social media.

Elle talked about how she ran into Kobe while she was pregnant and that he was excited when he learned she was having a girl. “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad,” Elle said Kobe told her.

Elle emotionally in tears said, “I suppose the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad. Being a girl dad”.

From that point on, dads became embracing the trend and hashtag of #GirlDad and posted how much their love and adore their daughter

