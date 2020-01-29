Mendeecees Gets Out Of Jail After Doing 4 Years! Could You Wait?

If you remember some time ago, Love and Hip Hop New York’s sensation Yandy Smith married Mendeecees before he went to jail and has been waiting ever since.

Mendeecees spent 4 years in prison and has now been released, returning to his wife Yandy and their two children.

Could You Wait for your husband, spouse, or boyfriend/girlfriend to get out of jail or would you move on?

