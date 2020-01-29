Tear Jerk Alert: Shaquille O’Neil Reflects On Teammate And Friend Kobe Bryant

The passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant shook the souls of our nation but none were shook more than his family and his extended NBA family that he literally grew up with for 20 years.

Being in the NBA for 20 years is an amazing feat in itself however to spend your entire historic basketball career in for 20 years in one place with one team is almost unheard of in this day and age of contracts and free agency.

In those 20 years in one place with many teammates, many legendary teammates, you build a brotherhood a bond. And like in most families they fight, beef, disagree and then at the end of the day they squash whatever is going because at the end of the day those teammates are brothers, those teammates are the one’s that spend more time with a player than their own family because of the work they have to put in to entertain you. Teammates are the one’s that when another is in the trenches they are in that trench with them, because of their bond, their respect and their love.

So as it pertains to the passing of Kobe Bryant who better than the one person that literally grew up right next to the 18 year old Kobe Bryant when he came into the NBA from the draft right out of High School, than his teammate, brother, friend, Shaquille O’Neil.

Before you watch the video below please be sure to grab tissue as Shaquille O’Neil reflects on the life and death of one Laker to another, one legend of another Kobe Bryant.

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant 16 photos Launch gallery RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant 1. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Kobe Bryant Hand And Footprint Ceremony At Grauman's Chinese Theatre Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. China v United States Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. China v United States Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. WNBA All-Star Game 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. WNBA All-Star Game 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

Tear Jerk Alert: Shaquille O’Neil Reflects On Teammate And Friend Kobe Bryant was originally published on wzakcleveland.com