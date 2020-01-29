CLOSE
Tear Jerk Alert: Shaquille O’Neil Reflects On Teammate And Friend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant shook the souls of our nation but none were shook more than his family and his extended NBA family that he literally grew up with for 20 years.

Being in the NBA for 20 years is an amazing feat in itself however to spend your entire historic basketball career in for 20 years in one place with one team is almost unheard of in this day and age of contracts and free agency.

In those 20 years in one place with many teammates, many legendary teammates, you build a brotherhood a bond.  And like in most families they fight, beef, disagree and then at the end of the day they squash whatever is going because at the end of the day those teammates are brothers, those teammates are the one’s that spend more time with a player than their own family because of the work they have to put in to entertain you.  Teammates are the one’s that when another is in the trenches they are in that trench with them, because of their bond, their respect and their love.

So as it pertains to the passing of Kobe Bryant who better than the one person that literally grew up right next to the 18 year old Kobe Bryant when he came into the NBA from the draft right out of High School, than his teammate, brother, friend, Shaquille O’Neil.

Before you watch the video below please be sure to grab tissue as Shaquille O’Neil reflects on the life and death of one Laker to another, one legend of another Kobe Bryant.

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys

[caption id="attachment_2972015" align="alignleft" width="792"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] While Sunday was the biggest night in music, there was a sense of sadness on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet due to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. The location of the ceremony, the Los Angeles Staples Center, added an extra layer of significance because as Grammy host and singer Alicia Keys stressed, it was “the house that Bryant built.” As we reported earlier, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash heading to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. It’s reported they were attending a basketball practice. In terms of the Grammys, the show had to go on, but there wasn’t a person in attendance in downtown Los Angeles that didn’t have Bryant and his family on their minds. As the ceremony started, Lizzo set the tone when opening the show dedicating her performance to “Kobe.” https://twitter.com/THR/status/1221599835884621824?s=20   Soon after Lizzo’s performance, the evening’s host Alicia Keys also felt compelled to make mention of this huge loss. “We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she said. “We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, and our hearts and our prayers.” Seconds later, she brought out Boyz II Men to sing one of their most iconic songs, “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.” It was a tear-jerker. https://twitter.com/THR/status/1221602895608467457?s=20 Before the show started, the red carpet was filled with celebs who took the time to reminisce on what Kobe’s legacy meant to them, where they were when they heard the horrible news and send condolences to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa. Take a look:  

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Tear Jerk Alert: Shaquille O’Neil Reflects On Teammate And Friend Kobe Bryant  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

