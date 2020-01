ESPN’s Elle Duncan, shared a conversation she had with Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a dad in a house full of ladies, his wife plus 4 daughters. It was always assumed that he wanted a boy to “carry on his legacy.” When he was asked about it he quickly and proudly responded, “no, I’m a girl-dad.” Watch the segment below.

The clip has gone viral and men all over the country are now posting photos with their daughters with the hashtag #GirlDad.

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: