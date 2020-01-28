CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Kobe Bryant Appearing on ‘Sister, Sister’

(FILE) Kobe Bryant Dies At 41

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The stars of ‘The Real’ spent part of the show remembering NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna.  Not only were they talking about the impact Bryant had on everyone in and outside of sports, but they gave their condolences to his family, as well as the families of the other victims in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter, and seven other victims.

One co-host had a positive experience with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with whom she had worked with as EURweb reports:

Co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley recalls when Kobe did a guest spot on Sister, Sister and reminds everyone how fragile life is, and that we need to tell our loved ones we love them.

Bryant appeared in the 1996 episode of ‘Sister’ titled “Kidnapped,” where he played himself.  Here is his cameo below:

Mowry-Housley was in tears when recalling her time on set with the famous basketball player, while telling the audience and viewers to not take family members for granted.  She also mentioned how humbled, focused. and kind he was on the show.

Bryant was only 41 when he was killed in the helicopter crash, while Gianna was 13.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Apega/WENN.com

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

9 photos Launch gallery

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Continue reading UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

[caption id="attachment_4837316" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty[/caption] Seven people were killed alongside Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash at the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas Sunday morning. The helicopter was headed to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks. All nine victims have been identified: John Altobelli who is known as the ‘Kobe of the junior college baseball world,’ his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa who played on the same club team as Gianna Bryant, as well as assistant coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team Christina Mauser, Bryant’s private pilot Ara Zobayan and mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester. The cause of the crash is under investigation but many speculate the foggy conditions and flying too low are to blame. Kobe and GiGi Bryant were survived by his wife Vanessa, and their daughters -- Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Story still developing. RELATED CONTENT: 5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court Mamba And Mambacita: 15 Iconic Images Of Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi KOBE BRYANT SAYS HE HASN’T SPOKEN TO HIS PARENTS IN THREE YEARS Kobe Bryant Backs Up The Game’s Claim That “The Documentary” Inspired His Legendary 81-Point Game

Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Kobe Bryant Appearing on ‘Sister, Sister’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close