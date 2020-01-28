Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Kobe Bryant Appearing on ‘Sister, Sister’

The stars of ‘The Real’ spent part of the show remembering NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna. Not only were they talking about the impact Bryant had on everyone in and outside of sports, but they gave their condolences to his family, as well as the families of the other victims in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter, and seven other victims.

One co-host had a positive experience with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with whom she had worked with as EURweb reports:

Co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley recalls when Kobe did a guest spot on Sister, Sister and reminds everyone how fragile life is, and that we need to tell our loved ones we love them.

Bryant appeared in the 1996 episode of ‘Sister’ titled “Kidnapped,” where he played himself. Here is his cameo below:

Mowry-Housley was in tears when recalling her time on set with the famous basketball player, while telling the audience and viewers to not take family members for granted. She also mentioned how humbled, focused. and kind he was on the show.

Bryant was only 41 when he was killed in the helicopter crash, while Gianna was 13.

