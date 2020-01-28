LeBron James & Allen Iverson On The Passing of Kobe Bryant

The sports community along with the world, continues to mourn the passing of Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna aka Gigi and the 7 people aboard the helicopter that took their lives on Sunday.

LeBron James who just the night before expressed his love and admiration for Kobe as he broke his scoring record, said that he spoke to Kobe on Sunday morning.

Philadelphia 76’ers own Allen Iverson who was in the same draft class as Kobe shared a funny story about the time the Sixers were in LA to play the Lakers and Kobe asked him what he was getting ready to do. AI said he was going to the club; Kobe said he was going to the gym.

Daughter Gigi was very clear that she was going to play for UConn and one day go to the WNBA. UConn paid their respects to her before their game on Monday night.

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

Pausing to honor two members of our extended family. 💜💛#HuskiesForever pic.twitter.com/8GJ0kf0TJA — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) January 28, 2020

