LeBron James & Allen Iverson On The Passing of Kobe Bryant

The sports community along with the world, continues to mourn the passing of Kobe Bryant, his 13 year old daughter Gianna aka Gigi and the 7 people aboard the helicopter that took their lives on Sunday.
LeBron James who just the night before expressed his love and admiration for Kobe as he broke his scoring record, said that he spoke to Kobe on Sunday morning.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
Philadelphia 76’ers own Allen Iverson who was in the same draft class as Kobe shared a funny story about the time the Sixers were in LA to play the Lakers and Kobe asked him what he was getting ready to do. AI said he was going to the club; Kobe said he was going to the gym.
Daughter Gigi was very clear that she was going to play for UConn and one day go to the WNBA. UConn paid their respects to her before their game on Monday night.