CLOSE
Article
HomeArticle

BREAKING NEWS: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dead At Age 41

Kobe Bryant

Source: Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune / Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

TMZ is reporting that NBA legend, Lower Merion’s own Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. His wife and daughters are said to not have been on the helicopter.

5 people were aboard the helicopter when it went down in Calabasas.

*UPDATE* TMZ is reporting that one of his daughters was onboard, Gianna. They were on their way to basketball practice. She was 13 years old

Last night here in Philly LeBron James surpassed Kobe’s scoring record. Kobe tweeted the following to him

This post will be updated as information becomes available

Dead , helicopter , kobe bryant , philly

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly:
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close