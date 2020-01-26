BREAKING NEWS: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dead At Age 41

TMZ is reporting that NBA legend, Lower Merion’s own Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. His wife and daughters are said to not have been on the helicopter.

5 people were aboard the helicopter when it went down in Calabasas.

*UPDATE* TMZ is reporting that one of his daughters was onboard, Gianna. They were on their way to basketball practice. She was 13 years old

Last night here in Philly LeBron James surpassed Kobe’s scoring record. Kobe tweeted the following to him

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

This post will be updated as information becomes available

