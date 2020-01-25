CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#45 Unveils New Star Trek-ish Space Force Logo! No Joke!

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: President Donald Trump speaks as h

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

U.S. President Donald Trump is finding ways to keep himself busy with the Impeachment trial going on.  On Jan. 24, he found a new way to grab attention.

From Uproxx:

Space Force is apparently happening, as a new branch of the military that will do… something in space. Defend US interests there?

It appears to be true.  #45 has finally reviled a logo for the United States Space Force.  He took to his favorite mouthpiece, Twitter, to make the announcement.

Afterwards, it got a lot of reaction, and had people making comparisons to ‘Star Trek.’

One user above even compared the Space Force design to NASA.

It is not known when exactly Space Force will get off the ground, but they do have a spokesperson, so that shows some promise.

With a logo and some staff, let’s hope this mission in the galaxy from #45 eventually proves successful.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Cover

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Third through Tenth Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump

10 photos Launch gallery

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump

Continue reading House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump

[caption id="attachment_825126" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Caroline Brehman / Getty[/caption] President Donald Trump found himself on the receiving end of criticism from his Democratic Party opposition as leaders held a meeting in the White House Wednesday (October 16). In a heated exchange where the Orange Overlord of Chaos insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an image of the politician literally standing up to the president has become the talk of Washington and beyond. Speaker Pelosi, flanked by House Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, and House Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, the meeting was held to address the decision by Congress by way of a bipartisan effort to examine the president’s decisions regarding Syria. Hoyer, speaking with the press after the meeting, detailed that the White House would try to spin it by saying Democrat leaders stormed out of the meeting, adding that it was Trump’s blatant disrespect for the Speaker that led to their self-dismissal. And sure enough, Trump did that via Twitter as seen below. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1184597281808498688 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1184600576245583873 Pelosi, unfazed, used that same image Trump attempted to use to year her down and made it the header of her Twitter account, mocking the president’s childish attempt to bait her side into a petty war of words. According to MSNBC show host Lawrence O’Donnell, Pelosi’s words towards the president at that moment were “[A]ll road with you lead to Putin” which O’Donnell shared in his Wednesday evening broadcast. A hashtag, #PelosiOwnsTrump, cropped up in the wake of the photo going live and Twitter did its thing with the hilarious responses. Check some of our faves below. — Photo: Getty

#45 Unveils New Star Trek-ish Space Force Logo! No Joke!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close