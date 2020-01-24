Janet Jackson is the latest celebrity to hop on the #DollyPartonChallenge and anyone in their right mind would swipe right on her Tinder pic!
But keep dreaming fellas, there’s a slim chance that Janet Jackson is really on Tinder.
Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos
11 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos
1. Janet Jackson Drops ‘No Sleep’Source:false 1 of 11
2. Rhythm NationSource:false 2 of 11
3. The Pleasure PrincipleSource:false 3 of 11
4. Miss You MuchSource:false 4 of 11
5. AlrightSource:false 5 of 11
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With Super Sexy Tinder Pic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com