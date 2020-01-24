CLOSE
POWER is coming to an end but its storyline on Starz will live on forever. As the show nears its series finale, some people are speculating that Ghost’s son Tariq killed him. Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr., is probably one of the most hated characters on TV and he’s receiving death threats in real life. That says a lot about the show. That’s some good TV!

[caption id="attachment_2062000" align="aligncenter" width="911"] Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics[/caption] Power’s final season is off to an uneven, wild, violent start. All of the twists and turns are just distractions from the fact that Tariq is the most evil, worst most hated character in TV history. Twitter had no letup in its hatred of the young guy. SEE ALSO: ‘Power’ Debuts “Big Rich Town” Remix Nobody Asked For, Twitter Is Furious Trey Songz Is Yodeling SEE ALSO: 50 Cent Tells The Emmy’s To “Kiss His Black A**” While Boasting ‘Power’ Ratings

Gary’s Tea: Tariq From ‘Power’ Has Received Over 300 Death Threats In Real Life [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

