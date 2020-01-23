Lena Waithe and wife Alana Mayo have called it quits after only 2 months of marriage.
“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a statement to People Magazine. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”
The pair were together for 3 years before secretly getting married in August 2019 in San Francisco. But, their relationship reportedly had been on the rocks for a while.
An insider tells Love B Scott, Lena cheated on Alana several times. The Hollywood heavyweight allegedly went along with the marriage to placate her soon-to-be ex-wife and save their relationship.
The source says Lena’s cheating continued even after tying the knot with Alana, spending money on designer gifts for other women.
Dang Lena.
Source: Love B Scott
Lena Waithe & Wife Split, Reports Say Due to Lena’s Cheating was originally published on magicbaltimore.com