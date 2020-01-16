Yo-Yo, who’s celebrating 30 years in the hip hop industry, is a living legend who continues to thrive. She’s not only featured on Love & Hiphop: Hollywood, but also on the Urban One Honors which airs on TV One on January 20 at 8/7c.

In the interview below, Yo-Yo discusses how she keeps up in today’s industry, what she’s looking forward to at the upcoming Urban One Honors and we even learned that RIckey Smiley was boo’d off stage once when we opened for her and Ice Cube back in the day!

Watch:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Follow @TheRSMS

Rapper Yo-Yo Celebrates 30 Years In Hiphop, Urban One Honors & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: