The saga involving Shaggy and Rihanna has now become a he said, she said when it comes to RiRi’s upcoming new reggae album.

For those who have been inside a cave, what had happened was…

When Shaggy was asked to audition for Rihanna, he turned her down, and said “i’ll leave that to younger guys.”

However, one of RiRi’s representatives is now saying that Shaggy is not entirely telling the truth, and added that he was not asked to audition.

From Uproxx:

Shaggy may not have been asked to be on the album at all. In fact, the rep reportedly said that it was Shaggy who requested to be included: “After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album. She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering, and deciding which songs to actually use. However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.”

The representative wants Shaggy to be more honest with what really happened between him, Rihanna, and the whole situation.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://wzakcleveland.com” id=”3900616″ overlay=”true”]

Rihanna’s Rep: Shaggy ASKED To Be On Her New Album was originally published on wzakcleveland.com