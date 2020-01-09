R. Kellys Girlfriends FIGHT! (Video) #NSFW

R.Kellys girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage got into a physical altercation Wednesday night and one of his girlfriends, was arrested according to TMZ:
10:16 AM PT — 1/9 — Joycelyn was just released from jail with a promise to appear at her next court date on January 23.4:47 AM PT — 1/9 — Joycelyn surrendered to Chicago PD late Wednesday night, and was booked for misdemeanor battery for the incident at R. Kelly’s condo. She has to face a judge Thursday morning who will lay out the ground rules for her release. She’ll face the charge in court on Feb. 6.Law enforcement sources tell us, Azriel claims she was punched in the face with a closed fist, and she went to the hospital to be treated for redness and swelling of her left eye.Below is the full altercation #NSFW