Fashion Prediction: Cynthia Erivo Will Be The Style Star Of The 2020 Award Season

January is a time where people are scaling back: whether it’s a dry January and giving up on alcoholic beverages, or a fresh start, possibly even refraining from sweets to retract the numbers on the scale. However, in the fashion and beauty industry, January is the time for things to rev up! The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards unofficially kicks off award season and prepares fashion lovers for the next eight weeks of a red carpet frenzy, coupled with the four main fashion weeks amping it up in February.

On Sunday night as I perused the red carpet looks of the evening, I was looking, not just for who would be wearing a custom look, or whose high end designs I’d ooh and ahh over, but rather, curious as to whom would be our fashion red carpet darling for 2020. It changes every year, and if you are a lucky celeb, you may get two years in a row.

It happened in 2014 for Rihanna (do we remember that custom glitter see-through dress and du rag Adam Selman created for Rihanna at the CFDA Awards) and again in 2015 (her MET Gala look was on theme and extravagant). Think back on those years – every red carpet, there was RiRi and the cameras and fans were looking for her fashion choices. To this day, we all still do!

Last year, it was all about Cardi B – who slayed our lives with her red carpet looks and snatched our edges at Paris Fashion Week. The Bronx beauty brought in 2020 with an American Vogue cover, if that doesn’t solidify a full year of being a fashion darling, then I don’t know what does. We started to see her true fashion rise in 2018 where she was a red carpet favorite, defying the fashion odds with a close and creative team that she still works with to this day.

So who will be the fashion darling for 2020? Cynthia Erivo undoubtedly. Her fashion and style is about to catapult to new heights. The Golden Globe Awards was a big indicator. The beauty was dressed in a custom Thom Browne gown. This is a huge deal. Thom Browne is a member of the CFDA and started his ready to wear line in 2004. Before starting his own line, he was known for his tailoring. In a society that heralds mass production and fast fashion, the average consumer may not even realize that excellently tailored clothing can change the entire look of an outfit on an individual. His designs have been worn by celebrities worldwide, featured in major exhibits at places such as Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, The Met and he even wore the Menswear Designer Of The Year Award in 2013. He’s also an artist, displaying his first ever sculpture (though he has been creating fine art paintings for years) during Art Basel Miami last year. Want it to get really romantic and fashion-esq? He is married to Andrew Bolton, who is the Head Curator for The Costume Institute at The Met and puts together the Met Gala with Anna Wintour every year. So yes, this is Fashion Royalty and between the two, are gatekeepers in fashion.

Occasionally, the fashion darling for the year can be an underdog (a la Cardi B). One that the headlines (at first) aren’t always featuring, or whose photo shows up at the end of red carpet roundups. Erivo, is neither; however, her aesthetics, make her an exciting choice and showing promise for the future. First: Erivo is a dark skin Black woman. There have not been enough dark skin fashion favorites on the red carpet. Yes, we live for a Naomi Campbell moment, but I’m talking a current actress (not even model), whom we are gagging over their ensembles (Billy Porter counts, but not for this scenario). Not only is Erivo dark skinned, but she also is rocking short, natural hair. She commits to this style, and doesn’t “switch it up” with wigs and personally, I live. It’s refreshing to see a Black woman, unapologetic of her full beauty, on the predominantly white red carpet. I’m here for her melanated skin, her short natural hair (that she consistently switches up) and while of a smaller frame, she owns her curvy silhouette. She’s more than the next style star, Erivo illustrates that concepts of beauty and who gets to be adorned in the industry are evolving. I’m excited to see all the fashion and style we get from Erivo for 2020 and beyond.

Her 2020 Golden Globe Awards red carpet moment solidified in my mind she’s one to watch and our rising fashion star; however, I’ve seen this coming for most of 2019. Erivo enjoys the carpet, playing with it whether by consistently re-dying her short coif to match whatever color dress she is wearing or going full monochromatic glam and matching her makeup, hair, dress, and shoes to a look. A fashion darling can’t be afraid to have fun with fashion and beauty or take risks. Erivo effortlessly does both.

Beauties, what do you think? Will Cynthia Erivo continue to be one to watch on the red carpet? What do you think of her fashion and beauty choices? Sound off in the comment section!

