Why Senator Lindsey Graham Should Have Several Seats For Disrespecting Colin Kaepernick

We are only six days in 2020, and already the United States appears to be one step closer to an extreme war with Iran, thanks to an airstrike.

In the days following the United States’ assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleiman, activists have taken to social media to express their concerns surrounding the event and the ever-increasing threat American citizens possibly face with the threat of retaliation efforts.

One notable name in particular who stood out was NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

Kaepernick even retweeted a tweet featuring a quote from Angela Davis:

“As a Black woman, my politics and political affiliation are bound up with and flow from participation in my people’s struggle for liberation, and with the fight of oppressed people all over the world against American imperialism.”–Angela Davis — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) January 4, 2020

Now, there is one notable figure in politics, especially one who is a close friend of the President, who has come out and attacked the QB for speaking out his thoughts, and what better way to do so than on cable television news:

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attacked Kaepernick over his assessment in an interview with Fox News on Sunday Morning Futures, incredulously calling the football player a “loser” and a “racist.”

Graham called him a “loser on and off the field” and adds that Kaepernick should “look in the mirror” before blaming Iran.

The GOP backs the attack that was ordered by President Donald Trump on Jan. 3, while Democrats are strongly felt that Trump went too far with his powers.

