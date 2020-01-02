GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Multi Print Midi Dress Is A Look You Can Afford

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest cover model for Vogue, has starred in a bevy of movies, and wears high fashion lewks on the red carpet that make us stop and stare. While we may not be able to afford her editorial looks or runway pieces she rocks on the red carpet, we can afford this super cute multi print dress from Farm Rio.

The beauty posted a photo of herself in the long sleeve, v-neck mini dress ($185.00, farmrio.com) and captioned the photo, “New Year. No chills.” Exactly, hunny! You are stepping on our necks!

The dress has an empire waist and a tiered skirt with piping. The gathered sleeve adds to the stylish silhouette of the dress. Nyong’o is seated in the dress, which she paired with black block heel sandals. The photo looks great as she’s wearing this multi-print dress against a leopard background – great set styling for the ‘Gram, girl!

Farm Rio is a lifestyle brand out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and has been around since 1997. The feel good brand is “based in good energies and beautiful frequencies”, according to their website. In their fashion mission statement of sorts, they state, “We believe in all colors and shapes that nature brings to our eyes, to our feelings. We believe in local culture, and we keep it alive. We believe in quality, we adore details, and the emotions created by these elements, because a powerful product inspires positive transformations in everyone and everywhere.”

The brand doesn’t only sell clothes, they also sell swimwear, accessories, and home/lifestyle products. They are known for their fun prints and wearable pieces. Beauties, what do you think of this dress? Would you buy? Do you like when celebs where affordable looks you can purchase? Sound off in the comment section.

