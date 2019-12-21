‘The Real’ Has Announced Its New Fifth Co-Host: Amanda Seales!

After three and a half seasons with four co-hosts and the occasional guest star, popular syndicated talk show ‘The Real’ has finally named a fifth co-host to join Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, and sit in that long-vacant chair.

That honor goes to comedian and ‘Insecure’ star Amanda Seales, who will be joining the other ladies on the show in 2020.

After serving as a guest co-host a few times, it was determined that the funny and very opinionated comedian was a great fit for the fifth seat. “She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” a source told The Jasmine Brand. “She really connected with the audience!”

Seales replaces original co-host Tamar Braxton, who’s contract was not renewed after two seasons back in 2016.

Others who have sat filled-in on ‘The Real’ have included Remy Ma, Eva Marcille, Monica, Angie Martinez and Ashanti among others.

The show, which is currently in the middle of season six, is coming back two more seasons.

Seales will also continue to appear on ‘Insecure.’

