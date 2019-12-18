

Travis Wolfe Jr. is a native Philadelphian, who at the early age of 13-years-old, is already making major noise in Hollywood, as he is apart of the hit new show Bob Hearts Abishola. While back home for a few days, he stopped by Classix 107.9 with his parents to talk with one of his biggest fans – LADY B!

They discuss how he got into acting, what the shooting process is like, and much more!

Travis Wolfe Jr Tells Lady B How He Went From His Couch In Philly To Staring In “Bob Hearts Abishola” was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: