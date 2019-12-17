CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One 25 Years Later!

Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Amazon is also planning a short documentary on the famous song.

 

For years, one song has become a signature hit for not only one artist, but also every Christmas season.

We are talking about Mariah Carey, and the song of course is “All I Want for Christmas.”

Since its release in 1994, “All I Want” has been featured in numerous movies, covered by different artists, and even used by Carey herself to kick off the Holidays.

The singer has now earned $60 million in royalities off of the song.

Now, it has become more popular than ever, according to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This is the first time the 25-year-old song has hit No. 1. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.

Carey was only 24 when “All I Want,” and the album it was featured on, “Merry Christmas,” was released.

Here’s the classic, now chart-topper, below:

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mat Hayward, Getty Images, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Second Picture Courtesy of Mat Hayward and Getty Images

Chris Brown

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Proud Daddy Chris Brown Shares Like Father Like Son [PHOTOS]

Singer Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend model Ammika Harris welcomed, Ammika’s 1st and Chris Brown’s 2nd child in the world and out of respect of privacy of the new mom but the privacy act has been removed and Chris Brown has been posting his excitement for his new son Aeko including a side by side photo with a newborn Chris Brown on one side and newborn Aeko Brown of the other plus personal and touching photos from the day he met his son. Take a look at the photos below

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One 25 Years Later!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close