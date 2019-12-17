Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One 25 Years Later!

Amazon is also planning a short documentary on the famous song.
For years, one song has become a signature hit for not only one artist, but also every Christmas season.
We are talking about Mariah Carey, and the song of course is “All I Want for Christmas.”
Since its release in 1994, “All I Want” has been featured in numerous movies, covered by different artists, and even used by Carey herself to kick off the Holidays.
The singer has now earned $60 million in royalities off of the song.
Now, it has become more popular than ever, according to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
This is the first time the 25-year-old song has hit No. 1. The song’s previous record was No. 3 on the chart.
Carey was only 24 when “All I Want,” and the album it was featured on, “Merry Christmas,” was released.
Here’s the classic, now chart-topper, below:
