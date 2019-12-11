7 Highly Pigmented Eyeliners That Will Accentuate Your Melanin

Constantly find yourself double-tapping, saving, or pinning colorful eye looks only to reach for safe black or brown eyeliner IRL? Been there, and we’re SO done with that. Let’s all stop playin’ small when it comes to makeup. Join us on the bright side by adding vibrant eyeliners into your rotation.

Not sure where to begin your colorful-eye journey? Well, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Keep reading to find 7 bold eyeliners pigmented enough to show up (& show out!) on melanated skin and are easy to use. Bonus? We also give you beginner-friendly design ideas you can achieve in less than 5 minutes. From classic to free form, there’s inspiration for everyone.

Here are the 7 colorful eyeliners we’ve got our eye on…

Colorslide in “Jumbo”, Glossier Play – $15

A gingery orange with major staying power. It’s sure to pop on any complexion.

Dare to wear: draw a thin line along the curve of your crease (as pictured in the intro photo).

We’ve found the pick of the glitter; a gorgeous reflective blue that doesn’t budge. What more could you want?

Dare to wear: a reverse cateye. Line your lower lashes with the feline flick.

3. Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in “Mist Me?” MARC JACOBS BEAUTY – $25

Love purple? Do pastel! Lilac-adorned lids are a fresh take on the crowd-favorite color. Keep in mind this gel formula sets quickly; move fast if you plan to smoke it out.

Dare to wear: blurred in the inner corners of your eyes. Leave the rest of the lids bare.

Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in “M-40” MAKE UP FOR EVER – $21

Hello, yellow. This muted version still manages to stand out. And it doesn’t hurt that it looks great on a variety of skin tones, too.

Dare to wear: outline the lash line and upper lid. Follow the shape of your eyes. Don’t fill it in; the negative-space look is fun!

Slim Eye Pencil in “Emerald City”, NYX Professional Makeup – $4.50

This one works with your pockets and provides amazing color payoff. Sharpen regularly for precise application.

Dare to wear: fill in your lids with color, then use your finger to lightly blend out into the crease. Take it a step further with a dab of eye gloss. Apply the eye gloss in a tapping motion to help the color stay in place.

12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner in “Aloha”, Sephora Collection – $10

Red, yes, on the eyes. Stay with us. This unique brick red/burgundy mashup is surprisingly easy to wear. The waterproof, creamy formula glides on effortlessly.

Dare to wear: shade the outer corners of your eyes, blend, repeat to build up the intensity of the color.

Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio in “Baewatch”, FENTY BEAUTY – $24 (reg. $35)

Have a vivid stroke of genius with this trio from Bad Gal Riri. There’s good reason they’re the only liquid liners on the list: the fine tip allows for precise application, oh, and the colors pop!

Dare to wear: freestyle to create a look with abstract lines (there are no rules!); use one, two or all three shades!

Which color liner will you try? Tell us in the comments!

7 Highly Pigmented Eyeliners That Will Accentuate Your Melanin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: