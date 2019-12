These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads Featuring Black Trans Women Gave Us All The Feels!

Puma and Lauren London’s recent ad isn’t the only one bringing us to tears.

Pantene, in a partnership with GLAAD, recently launched a touching video series of transgender people discussing their gender identity and how that has impacted them coming home from the holidays.

Trust: It gave us all the feels!

“137 million Americans will travel home this holiday season. Forty-four percent of LGBTQ people feel they can’t come home as their true selves,” the hair brand video reads as members of the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles sing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Chills, watch below:

One of these transgender people featured is Miliana S. In an accompanying video opens us about how growing her hair long was her source of feminity, an act that enraged her father.

“For me, my hair was like my strength, my femininity. It was my character,” she says. “My dad was not a fan of me growing my hair out. He ended up shaving my head bald and that was a very tough time for me — to lose something that meant the world to me in an instant.”

Five years later, Miliana says, her father embraces her and now that past anxiety she used to feel around him into comfort and love.

“Now, to go home for the holidays means that I have a sense of community and family. It’s just an amazing feeling of comfort to be back. I just feel like that’s where my heart is.”

Take a look:

Another follow-up spot features MJ of Pomona, Calif., discussing the importance of having a chosen family in the wake of being rejected by their blood relatives.

“Going home for the holidays is a hard question, but I have so many brothers and sisters and siblings. I have a huge family,” MJ says.

“The importance of finding chosen family, I think is key in the trans community. My chosen family is important because they saved my life. My chosen family are the ones who helped me when I was homeless.”

“Home is not just where I lay my head. It’s the people around me. The people who support me, and the people who love me unconditionally,” they continue.

Take a look:

As I’ve written before, it’s no secret that we live in a transphobic world that has tried to push trans women into the shadows and use violence and discrimination to deny them the right to exist and their womanhood. That’s got to change.

And no, these Pantene ads alone will not eradicate that oppression, but as more affirming representation like this campaign becomes the norm, the more transgender women can come into the light, be celebrated for the women they are and help raise awareness around the issues that they face.

Like Pose’s Mj Rodriquez’s Oil of Olay partnership, these types of ads that center on Black trans women and gender non-conforming folks matter, because visibility is the answer. And remember: Like Black cisgender women in America, Black trans women are also beautiful, crucial to our community and contribute daily to our collective liberation.

So Bravo Pantene! We wonder which beauty brand got’s next?

National Coming Out Day: 7 Trans Women Of Color You Should Know 23 photos Launch gallery National Coming Out Day: 7 Trans Women Of Color You Should Know 1. Janet Mock Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. Janet Mock Source:Getty 2 of 23 3. Janet Mock Source:Getty 3 of 23 4. Janet Mock Source:Getty 4 of 23 5. Indya Moore Source:Getty 5 of 23 6. Indya Moore Source:Getty 6 of 23 7. Indya Moore Source:Getty 7 of 23 8. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 8 of 23 9. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 9 of 23 10. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 10 of 23 11. Isis King Source:Getty 11 of 23 12. Isis King Source:Getty 12 of 23 13. Isis King Source:Getty 13 of 23 14. Isis King Source:Getty 14 of 23 15. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 15 of 23 16. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 16 of 23 17. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 17 of 23 18. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty 18 of 23 19. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty 19 of 23 20. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty 20 of 23 21. Tracey Norman Source:Getty 21 of 23 22. Tracey Norman Source:Getty 22 of 23 23. 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards In New York - Red Carpet Source:Getty 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading National Coming Out Day: 7 Trans Women Of Color You Should Know National Coming Out Day: 7 Trans Women Of Color You Should Know October 11 is National Coming Out Day! So to celebrate those who are speaking their truth about being LGBTQ, we wanted to shine an extra light on the Black, the bold and the beautiful trans women that continue to pave the way for others to stand in their light. Take a look at these powerful and inspiring sistas:

