Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Mona Scott-Young has had a front-row seat for the career of Missy Elliott. Scott-Young has been Elliott’s manager for 20-plus years and helped guide Missy through one of the successful careers in Hip-Hop history. With her connections to Elliott and her “shero,” famed record executive Sylvia Rhone, it is only right for Scott-Young to come to Urban One Honors to share in the celebration of musical legends.

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors 68 photos Launch gallery Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors 1. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 1 of 68 2. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 2 of 68 3. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 3 of 68 4. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 4 of 68 5. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 5 of 68 6. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 6 of 68 7. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 7 of 68 8. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 8 of 68 9. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 9 of 68 10. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 10 of 68 11. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 11 of 68 12. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 12 of 68 13. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 13 of 68 14. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 14 of 68 15. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 15 of 68 16. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 16 of 68 17. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 17 of 68 18. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 18 of 68 19. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 19 of 68 20. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 20 of 68 21. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 21 of 68 22. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 22 of 68 23. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 23 of 68 24. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 24 of 68 25. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 25 of 68 26. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 26 of 68 27. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 27 of 68 28. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 28 of 68 29. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 29 of 68 30. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 30 of 68 31. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 31 of 68 32. Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Source:Twenty8 Photography 32 of 68 33. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 33 of 68 34. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 34 of 68 35. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 35 of 68 36. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 36 of 68 37. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 37 of 68 38. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 38 of 68 39. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 39 of 68 40. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 40 of 68 41. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 41 of 68 42. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 42 of 68 43. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 43 of 68 44. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 44 of 68 45. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 45 of 68 46. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 46 of 68 47. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 47 of 68 48. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 48 of 68 49. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 49 of 68 50. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 50 of 68 51. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 51 of 68 52. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 52 of 68 53. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 53 of 68 54. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 54 of 68 55. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 55 of 68 56. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 56 of 68 57. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 57 of 68 58. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 58 of 68 59. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 59 of 68 60. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 60 of 68 61. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 61 of 68 62. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 62 of 68 63. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 63 of 68 64. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 64 of 68 65. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 65 of 68 66. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 66 of 68 67. Urban One Honors VIP Lounge Source:Radio One Digital 67 of 68 68. Urban One Honors Air Date Source:Radio One Digital 68 of 68 Skip ad Continue reading Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors [caption id="attachment_3874362" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ty McDermott / Radio One Digital[/caption] Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year's event, hosted by Urban One's founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood's elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper's philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award. You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe. The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption]

Mona gives us her thoughts on Missy and Sylvia’s big day, celebrating black excellence and more at the Urban One Honors VIP Lounge. Tune into Urban One Honors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One.

RELATED: Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge

RELATED: Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive] was originally published on mymajicdc.com