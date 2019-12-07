Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge

National
| 12.07.19
Dismiss

Comedian George Wallace has a long history with Radio One. Wallace formerly a jock on Majic in the late ’90s. Including with his time with Tom Joyner, Wallace is family to Urban One. The “New Mr. Vegas” talks about his history with Radio One, how Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes and CEO Alfred Liggins got him started and how social media is helping with his comedy.

Urban One Honors VIP Lounge

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

68 photos Launch gallery

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

Continue reading Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

[caption id="attachment_3874362" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ty McDermott / Radio One Digital[/caption] Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year's event, hosted by Urban One's founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood's elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper's philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award. You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe. The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption]

Wallace is one of the many stars that will appear at Urban One Honors. You can check out the show on Monday, January 20th, 2020 only on TV One.

Urban One Honors Air Date

Source: TV One / Radio One Digital

RELATED: Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

 

Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close